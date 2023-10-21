Mudryk crossa... ma la palla entra: il gol è imparabile

guarda altri
HighlightsInternationalHD-.Sport-ClubFreiburgvs.VfLBochum1848-PGM_3906838
HighlightsInternationalHD-.Sport-ClubFreiburgvs.VfLBochum1848-PGM_3906838
Friburgo-Bochum 2-1: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
pubblicità
riproduci50+
video
Premier League Highlights
HighlightsInternationalHD-.TSGHoffenheimvs.EintrachtFrankfurt-PGM_1927831
HighlightsInternationalHD-.TSGHoffenheimvs.EintrachtFrankfurt-PGM_1927831
Hoffenheim-Eintracht 1-3: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
HighlightsInternationalHD-.SVDarmstadt98vs.RBLeipzig-PGM_4927608
HighlightsInternationalHD-.SVDarmstadt98vs.RBLeipzig-PGM_4927608
Darmstadt-Lipsia 1-3: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
HighlightsInternationalHD-.VfLWolfsburgvs.Bayer04Leverkusen-PGM_4916675
HighlightsInternationalHD-.VfLWolfsburgvs.Bayer04Leverkusen-PGM_4916675
Wolfsburg-Bayer Leverkusen 1-2: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_FORVLUT_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182934_3225039
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_FORVLUT_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182934_3225039
Nottingham Forest-Luton 2-2: gol e highlights
00:03:04 min
| 4 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BREVBUR_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182445_2740121
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BREVBUR_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182445_2740121
Brentford-Burnley 3-0: gol e highlights
00:03:09 min
| 4 ore fa
HL MANCHESTER CITY - BRIGHTON
HL MANCHESTER CITY - BRIGHTON
Manchester City-Brighton 2-1: gol e highlights
00:02:28 min
| 4 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_NEWVPAL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180845_1133793
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_NEWVPAL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180845_1133793
Newcastle-Crystal Palace 4-0: gol e highlights
00:02:55 min
| 4 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BOUVWOL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180745_1001713
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BOUVWOL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180745_1001713
Bournemouth-Wolverhampton 1-2: gol e higlights
00:03:05 min
| 4 ore fa
WARN! - MARIANELLA CHARLTON
WARN! - MARIANELLA CHARLTON
Addio a Sir Bobby Charlton, il ricordo di Massim Marianella
00:03:02 min
| 4 ore fa
WARN! - ingresso tonali audio ambiente con coro
WARN! - ingresso tonali audio ambiente con coro
Tonali entra al 70', ovazione al St. James Park
00:01:09 min
| 5 ore fa
WARN! - TONALI RISCALDAMENTO
WARN! - TONALI RISCALDAMENTO
Newcastle, Tonali si riscalda: applausi e cori dei tifosi
00:00:58 min
| 5 ore fa
HighlightsInternationalHD-.Sport-ClubFreiburgvs.VfLBochum1848-PGM_3906838
HighlightsInternationalHD-.Sport-ClubFreiburgvs.VfLBochum1848-PGM_3906838
Friburgo-Bochum 2-1: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
riproduci50+
video
Premier League Highlights
HighlightsInternationalHD-.TSGHoffenheimvs.EintrachtFrankfurt-PGM_1927831
HighlightsInternationalHD-.TSGHoffenheimvs.EintrachtFrankfurt-PGM_1927831
Hoffenheim-Eintracht 1-3: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
HighlightsInternationalHD-.SVDarmstadt98vs.RBLeipzig-PGM_4927608
HighlightsInternationalHD-.SVDarmstadt98vs.RBLeipzig-PGM_4927608
Darmstadt-Lipsia 1-3: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
HighlightsInternationalHD-.VfLWolfsburgvs.Bayer04Leverkusen-PGM_4916675
HighlightsInternationalHD-.VfLWolfsburgvs.Bayer04Leverkusen-PGM_4916675
Wolfsburg-Bayer Leverkusen 1-2: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_FORVLUT_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182934_3225039
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_FORVLUT_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182934_3225039
Nottingham Forest-Luton 2-2: gol e highlights
00:03:04 min
| 4 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BREVBUR_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182445_2740121
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BREVBUR_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182445_2740121
Brentford-Burnley 3-0: gol e highlights
00:03:09 min
| 4 ore fa
HL MANCHESTER CITY - BRIGHTON
HL MANCHESTER CITY - BRIGHTON
Manchester City-Brighton 2-1: gol e highlights
00:02:28 min
| 4 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_NEWVPAL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180845_1133793
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_NEWVPAL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180845_1133793
Newcastle-Crystal Palace 4-0: gol e highlights
00:02:55 min
| 4 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BOUVWOL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180745_1001713
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BOUVWOL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180745_1001713
Bournemouth-Wolverhampton 1-2: gol e higlights
00:03:05 min
| 4 ore fa
WARN! - MARIANELLA CHARLTON
WARN! - MARIANELLA CHARLTON
Addio a Sir Bobby Charlton, il ricordo di Massim Marianella
00:03:02 min
| 4 ore fa
WARN! - ingresso tonali audio ambiente con coro
WARN! - ingresso tonali audio ambiente con coro
Tonali entra al 70', ovazione al St. James Park
00:01:09 min
| 5 ore fa
WARN! - TONALI RISCALDAMENTO
WARN! - TONALI RISCALDAMENTO
Newcastle, Tonali si riscalda: applausi e cori dei tifosi
00:00:58 min
| 5 ore fa
Vedi tutti i video

Mudryk crossa... ma la palla entra: il gol è imparabile

21 ott 2023
guarda altri
HighlightsInternationalHD-.Sport-ClubFreiburgvs.VfLBochum1848-PGM_3906838
HighlightsInternationalHD-.Sport-ClubFreiburgvs.VfLBochum1848-PGM_3906838
Friburgo-Bochum 2-1: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
pubblicità
riproduci50+
video
Premier League Highlights
HighlightsInternationalHD-.TSGHoffenheimvs.EintrachtFrankfurt-PGM_1927831
HighlightsInternationalHD-.TSGHoffenheimvs.EintrachtFrankfurt-PGM_1927831
Hoffenheim-Eintracht 1-3: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
HighlightsInternationalHD-.SVDarmstadt98vs.RBLeipzig-PGM_4927608
HighlightsInternationalHD-.SVDarmstadt98vs.RBLeipzig-PGM_4927608
Darmstadt-Lipsia 1-3: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
HighlightsInternationalHD-.VfLWolfsburgvs.Bayer04Leverkusen-PGM_4916675
HighlightsInternationalHD-.VfLWolfsburgvs.Bayer04Leverkusen-PGM_4916675
Wolfsburg-Bayer Leverkusen 1-2: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_FORVLUT_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182934_3225039
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_FORVLUT_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182934_3225039
Nottingham Forest-Luton 2-2: gol e highlights
00:03:04 min
| 4 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BREVBUR_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182445_2740121
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BREVBUR_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182445_2740121
Brentford-Burnley 3-0: gol e highlights
00:03:09 min
| 4 ore fa
HL MANCHESTER CITY - BRIGHTON
HL MANCHESTER CITY - BRIGHTON
Manchester City-Brighton 2-1: gol e highlights
00:02:28 min
| 4 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_NEWVPAL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180845_1133793
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_NEWVPAL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180845_1133793
Newcastle-Crystal Palace 4-0: gol e highlights
00:02:55 min
| 4 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BOUVWOL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180745_1001713
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BOUVWOL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180745_1001713
Bournemouth-Wolverhampton 1-2: gol e higlights
00:03:05 min
| 4 ore fa
WARN! - MARIANELLA CHARLTON
WARN! - MARIANELLA CHARLTON
Addio a Sir Bobby Charlton, il ricordo di Massim Marianella
00:03:02 min
| 4 ore fa
WARN! - ingresso tonali audio ambiente con coro
WARN! - ingresso tonali audio ambiente con coro
Tonali entra al 70', ovazione al St. James Park
00:01:09 min
| 5 ore fa
WARN! - TONALI RISCALDAMENTO
WARN! - TONALI RISCALDAMENTO
Newcastle, Tonali si riscalda: applausi e cori dei tifosi
00:00:58 min
| 5 ore fa
HighlightsInternationalHD-.Sport-ClubFreiburgvs.VfLBochum1848-PGM_3906838
HighlightsInternationalHD-.Sport-ClubFreiburgvs.VfLBochum1848-PGM_3906838
Friburgo-Bochum 2-1: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
riproduci50+
video
Premier League Highlights
HighlightsInternationalHD-.TSGHoffenheimvs.EintrachtFrankfurt-PGM_1927831
HighlightsInternationalHD-.TSGHoffenheimvs.EintrachtFrankfurt-PGM_1927831
Hoffenheim-Eintracht 1-3: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
HighlightsInternationalHD-.SVDarmstadt98vs.RBLeipzig-PGM_4927608
HighlightsInternationalHD-.SVDarmstadt98vs.RBLeipzig-PGM_4927608
Darmstadt-Lipsia 1-3: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
HighlightsInternationalHD-.VfLWolfsburgvs.Bayer04Leverkusen-PGM_4916675
HighlightsInternationalHD-.VfLWolfsburgvs.Bayer04Leverkusen-PGM_4916675
Wolfsburg-Bayer Leverkusen 1-2: gol e highlights
00:02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_FORVLUT_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182934_3225039
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_FORVLUT_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182934_3225039
Nottingham Forest-Luton 2-2: gol e highlights
00:03:04 min
| 4 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BREVBUR_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182445_2740121
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BREVBUR_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021182445_2740121
Brentford-Burnley 3-0: gol e highlights
00:03:09 min
| 4 ore fa
HL MANCHESTER CITY - BRIGHTON
HL MANCHESTER CITY - BRIGHTON
Manchester City-Brighton 2-1: gol e highlights
00:02:28 min
| 4 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_NEWVPAL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180845_1133793
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_NEWVPAL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180845_1133793
Newcastle-Crystal Palace 4-0: gol e highlights
00:02:55 min
| 4 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BOUVWOL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180745_1001713
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BOUVWOL_231021_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20231021180745_1001713
Bournemouth-Wolverhampton 1-2: gol e higlights
00:03:05 min
| 4 ore fa
WARN! - MARIANELLA CHARLTON
WARN! - MARIANELLA CHARLTON
Addio a Sir Bobby Charlton, il ricordo di Massim Marianella
00:03:02 min
| 4 ore fa
WARN! - ingresso tonali audio ambiente con coro
WARN! - ingresso tonali audio ambiente con coro
Tonali entra al 70', ovazione al St. James Park
00:01:09 min
| 5 ore fa
WARN! - TONALI RISCALDAMENTO
WARN! - TONALI RISCALDAMENTO
Newcastle, Tonali si riscalda: applausi e cori dei tifosi
00:00:58 min
| 5 ore fa
Vedi tutti i video
pubblicità
I Video più popolari di oggi
"In the Middle East, we are witnessing a war of souls" - an exclusive interview with Yuval Noah Harari
"In the Middle East, we are witnessing a war of souls" - an exclusive interview with Yuval Noah Harari
mondo
"In the Middle East, we are witnessing a war of souls" - an exclusive interview with Yuval Noah Harari
00:20:51 Min | 1 giorno fa
"TK421", il nuovo singolo di Lenny Kravitz. VIDEO
"TK421", il nuovo singolo di Lenny Kravitz. VIDEO
spettacolo
"TK421", il nuovo singolo di Lenny Kravitz. VIDEO
00:01:22 Min | 9 giorni fa
Meteo, forte maltempo e venti di burrasca
Meteo, forte maltempo e venti di burrasca
bollettino
Meteo, forte maltempo e venti di burrasca
00:01:48 Min | 15 ore fa
Bonus benzina, in arrivo gli 80 euro sulla social card
Bonus benzina, in arrivo gli 80 euro sulla social card
economia
Bonus benzina, in arrivo gli 80 euro sulla social card
00:01:00 Min | 7 giorni fa
Israele-Hamas, Tajani a Tunisi: lavoriamo per de-escalation
Israele-Hamas, Tajani a Tunisi: lavoriamo per de-escalation
mondo
Israele-Hamas, Tajani a Tunisi: lavoriamo per de-escalation
00:01:57 Min | 1 giorno fa
le playlist più recenti
SCOPRI VOICE
SCOPRI VOICESCOPRI VOICE
Attualità, inclusion, sostenibilità, diritti. Raccontiamo il cambiamento, un video alla volta. Scopri Voice, il nuovo progetto editoriale di Sky Tg24
GUARDA ORA