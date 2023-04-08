De Zerbi: "Rispetto tutti e pretendo lo stesso rispetto"

guarda altri
INTV STELLINI SU LITE DE ZERBI 230408_3453021
INTV STELLINI SU LITE DE ZERBI 230408_3453021
Stellini: "De Zerbi? Quello che succede in campo resta lì"
01:27 min
| 2 ore fa
Tutti i gol di Premier, Budesliga e Ligue 1. Interviste, storie, rubriche, tormentoni e gli episodi più divertenti del weekend. Il meglio del calcio estero di Sky Sport ogni lunedì alle 19 sul canale 200
Tutti i gol di Premier, Budesliga e Ligue 1. Interviste, storie, rubriche, tormentoni e gli episodi più divertenti del weekend. Il meglio del calcio estero di Sky Sport ogni lunedì alle 19 sul canale 200
HighlightsInternationalHD-1.FCAugsburgvs.1.FCKln-PGM_0714746
HighlightsInternationalHD-1.FCAugsburgvs.1.FCKln-PGM_0714746
Augsburg-Colonia 1-3, gol e highlights
02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
HighlightsInternationalHD-1.1.FSVMainz05vs.SVWerderBremen-PGM_0610105
HighlightsInternationalHD-1.1.FSVMainz05vs.SVWerderBremen-PGM_0610105
Mainz-Werder Brema 2-2, gol e highlights
02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
HighlightsInternationalHD-1.Bayer04Leverkusenvs.EintrachtFrankfurt-PGM_3454670
HighlightsInternationalHD-1.Bayer04Leverkusenvs.EintrachtFrankfurt-PGM_3454670
Bayer Leverkusen-Eintracht 3-1, gol e highlights
02:03 min
| 2 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_AVVFOR_230408_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20230408181005_1234380
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_AVVFOR_230408_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20230408181005_1234380
Aston Villa-Nottingham Forest 2-0, gol e highlights
03:05 min
| 3 ore fa
HL TOTTENHAM - BRIGHTON
HL TOTTENHAM - BRIGHTON
Tottenham-Brighton 2-1, gol e highlights
03:36 min
| 3 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_FULVWH_230408_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20230408180605_0849701
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_FULVWH_230408_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20230408180605_0849701
Fulham-West Ham 0-1, gol e highlights
02:58 min
| 3 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BREVNEW_230408_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20230408180205_0413534
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_BREVNEW_230408_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20230408180205_0413534
Brentford-Newcastle 1-2, gol e highlights
03:04 min
| 3 ore fa
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_LEIVBOU_230408_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20230408180257_0616489
FT_HIGHLIGHTS_LEIVBOU_230408_REND_0_COMM_EFFECTS-20230408180257_0616489
Leicester-Bournemouth 0-1, gol e highlights
02:53 min
| 3 ore fa
ERROR! HL WOLVERHAMPTON - CHELSEA
ERROR! HL WOLVERHAMPTON - CHELSEA
Wolverhampton-Chelsea 1-0, gol e highlights
02:07 min
| 3 ore fa
ERROR! HL BORUSSIA DORTMUND - UNION
ERROR! HL BORUSSIA DORTMUND - UNION
Borussia Dortmund-Union Berlino 2-1: gol e highlights
01:12 min
| 3 ore fa
ERROR! HL FRIBURGO - BAYERN
ERROR! HL FRIBURGO - BAYERN
Friburgo-Bayern 0-1: gol e highlights
03:24 min
| 4 ore fa
De Zerbi: "Rispetto tutti e pretendo lo stesso rispetto"

08 apr 2023

08 apr 2023
I Video più popolari di oggi
Serie A, Salernitana-Inter 1-1: gol e highlights
Serie A, Salernitana-Inter 1-1: gol e highlights
sport
Serie A, Salernitana-Inter 1-1: gol e highlights
02:23 Min | 21 ore fa
Ponte sullo Stretto, lavori al via entro l’estate 2024
Ponte sullo Stretto, lavori al via entro l’estate 2024
cronaca
Ponte sullo Stretto, lavori al via entro l’estate 2024
01:00 Min | 7 giorni fa
Guerra in Ucraina, Kiev: riconquistare la Crimea
Guerra in Ucraina, Kiev: riconquistare la Crimea
mondo
Guerra in Ucraina, Kiev: riconquistare la Crimea
01:52 Min | 6 giorni fa
Serie A, Lecce-Napoli 1-2: gol, video e highlights
Serie A, Lecce-Napoli 1-2: gol, video e highlights
sport
Serie A, Lecce-Napoli 1-2: gol, video e highlights
02:19 Min | 21 ore fa
Serie A, Milan-Empoli 0-0: gol, video e highlights
Serie A, Milan-Empoli 0-0: gol, video e highlights
sport
Serie A, Milan-Empoli 0-0: gol, video e highlights
03:15 Min | 22 ore fa
