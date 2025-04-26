Cesena-Sassuolo 0-2: gol e highlights

00:04:11 min
|
34 minuti fa

Marcatore: 24' e 57' Laurienté.

HL CRE-MAN_0742674HL CRE-MAN_0742674
highlights serie b
Cremonese-Mantova 4-2: gol e highlights
00:04:04 min
| 2 ore fa
ERROR! UPU54558ERROR! UPU54558
highlights serie b
Salernitana-Cosenza 3-1: gol e highlights
00:03:57 min
| 6 ore fa
ERROR! UPU54556ERROR! UPU54556
highlights serie b
Reggiana-Cittadella 2-1: gol e highlights
00:04:00 min
| 6 ore fa
ERROR! UPU54553ERROR! UPU54553
highlights serie b
Frosinone-Spezia 2-2: gol e highlights
00:04:14 min
| 7 ore fa
HL BAR-MOD 250425HL BAR-MOD 250425
highlights serie b
Bari-Modena 1-2: gol e highlights
00:01:39 min
| 6 ore fa
HL BRE-PIS 250425HL BRE-PIS 250425
highlights serie b
Brescia-Pisa 1-2: gol e highlights
00:01:53 min
| 6 ore fa
HL CRR-SAM 250425HL CRR-SAM 250425
highlights serie b
Carrarese-Sampdoria 1-0: gol e highlights
00:01:56 min
| 6 ore fa
HL GOL COLLECTION SERIE B_5859707HL GOL COLLECTION SERIE B_5859707
highlights serie b
Serie B, la gol collection della 33^ giornata
00:04:48 min
| 12 giorni fa
MAN-SPE HL_2917387MAN-SPE HL_2917387
highlights serie b
Mantova-Spezia 2-2: gol e highlights
00:03:49 min
| 12 giorni fa
CES-FRO HL 250413_1734184CES-FRO HL 250413_1734184
highlights serie b
Cesena-Frosinone 1-1: gol e highlights
00:03:56 min
| 12 giorni fa
CRE-JST HL_0410779CRE-JST HL_0410779
highlights serie b
Cremonese-Juve Stabia 1-1: gol e highlights
00:03:10 min
| 12 giorni fa
MOD-SAS HL 250412_4833049MOD-SAS HL 250412_4833049
highlights serie b
Modena-Sassuolo 1-3: gol e highlights
00:04:12 min
| 13 giorni fa
