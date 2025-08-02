Porsche Supercup, Jaubert in pole, 6° Ghiretti. I risultati

00:03:23 min
|
1 ora fa

Mathys Jaubert conquista la pole position della Porsche Supercup all’Hungaroring, lasciandosi alle spalle Flynt Schuring e Ariel Levi. Quarto è Wouter Boerekamps, mentre chiude la Top 5 Kas Haverkort. Solo 6° il leader del campionato Alessandro Ghiretti, seguito da Robert De Haan. In Top 10 anche Theo Oeverhaus (8°), Huub Van Eijndhoven (9°) e Alexander Tauscher (10°). Delude Marvin Klein, 11°, mentre il primo degli italiani è Francesco Braschi, 14°. Aldo Festante è 17°, Pietro Delli Guanti 21°. Nel VIDEO i risultati completi.

