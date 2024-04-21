Chiudi Menu
Skylights Room
News
Sport
Programmi TV
Pechino Express
Serie TV
Cinema
Spettacolo
X Factor
MasterChef
TV8
Arte
Lifestyle
Mix
Altro:
Archivio
Guarda le dirette di sky Video
Video di
Sport
Temi
Calcio
Calcio estero
Calciomercato
Olimpiadi
MotoGP
Formula 1
Motori
NBA
Basket
Tennis
Volley
Ciclismo
Rugby
Sport USA
Altri Sport
Gossip
Paralimpiadi
Gianluca di Marzio
Video curiosi
Buffa racconta
Questo è SKY
Topic
Serie A
Gol Serie A
Serie B
Champions League
Europa League
Europei
Femminile
Lega Pro
Premier League
Bundesliga
Buffa Racconta
Gianluca di Marzio
Sezioni
Menu
Cerca
Login
guarda altri
NBA Playoff Highlights: Minnesota-Phoenix gara-1 120-95
00:02:24 min
| 5 ore fa
pubblicità
riproduci
18
video
ABC, l'alfabeto della NBA
NBA Playoff Highlights: New York-Philadelphia 111-104
00:02:44 min
| 5 ore fa
NBA Playoff Highlights: Denver-LA Lakers gara 1 114-103
00:02:11 min
| 6 ore fa
Palyoff NBA, 32 punti per Nikola Jokic contro i Lakers
00:01:52 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 32 punti per Anthony Davis contro Denver
00:01:58 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 33 punti per Tyrese Maxey contro New York
00:01:57 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 24 punti per Paolo Banchero contro Cleveland
00:01:23 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 21 punti per Miles McBride contro Philadelphia
00:01:27 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 29 punti per Joel Embiid contro New York
00:01:25 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 33 punti per Anthony Edwards in gara-1 vs Suns
00:01:43 min
| 11 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 31 punti per Durant in gara-1 contro Minnesota
00:02:01 min
| 11 ore fa
NBA Playoff Highlights: Cleveland-Orlando gara-1 97-83
00:02:26 min
| 12 ore fa
NBA Playoff Highlights: Minnesota-Phoenix gara-1 120-95
00:02:24 min
| 5 ore fa
riproduci
18
video
ABC, l'alfabeto della NBA
NBA Playoff Highlights: New York-Philadelphia 111-104
00:02:44 min
| 5 ore fa
NBA Playoff Highlights: Denver-LA Lakers gara 1 114-103
00:02:11 min
| 6 ore fa
Palyoff NBA, 32 punti per Nikola Jokic contro i Lakers
00:01:52 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 32 punti per Anthony Davis contro Denver
00:01:58 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 33 punti per Tyrese Maxey contro New York
00:01:57 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 24 punti per Paolo Banchero contro Cleveland
00:01:23 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 21 punti per Miles McBride contro Philadelphia
00:01:27 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 29 punti per Joel Embiid contro New York
00:01:25 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 33 punti per Anthony Edwards in gara-1 vs Suns
00:01:43 min
| 11 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 31 punti per Durant in gara-1 contro Minnesota
00:02:01 min
| 11 ore fa
NBA Playoff Highlights: Cleveland-Orlando gara-1 97-83
00:02:26 min
| 12 ore fa
Vedi tutti i video
La tua reazione
Condividi
Whatsapp
Telegram
Facebook
Twitter
Copia link
NBA Highlights: le partite della notte (21 aprile)
Sport
NBA
21 apr 2024
guarda altri
NBA Playoff Highlights: Minnesota-Phoenix gara-1 120-95
00:02:24 min
| 5 ore fa
pubblicità
riproduci
18
video
ABC, l'alfabeto della NBA
NBA Playoff Highlights: New York-Philadelphia 111-104
00:02:44 min
| 5 ore fa
NBA Playoff Highlights: Denver-LA Lakers gara 1 114-103
00:02:11 min
| 6 ore fa
Palyoff NBA, 32 punti per Nikola Jokic contro i Lakers
00:01:52 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 32 punti per Anthony Davis contro Denver
00:01:58 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 33 punti per Tyrese Maxey contro New York
00:01:57 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 24 punti per Paolo Banchero contro Cleveland
00:01:23 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 21 punti per Miles McBride contro Philadelphia
00:01:27 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 29 punti per Joel Embiid contro New York
00:01:25 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 33 punti per Anthony Edwards in gara-1 vs Suns
00:01:43 min
| 11 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 31 punti per Durant in gara-1 contro Minnesota
00:02:01 min
| 11 ore fa
NBA Playoff Highlights: Cleveland-Orlando gara-1 97-83
00:02:26 min
| 12 ore fa
NBA Playoff Highlights: Minnesota-Phoenix gara-1 120-95
00:02:24 min
| 5 ore fa
riproduci
18
video
ABC, l'alfabeto della NBA
NBA Playoff Highlights: New York-Philadelphia 111-104
00:02:44 min
| 5 ore fa
NBA Playoff Highlights: Denver-LA Lakers gara 1 114-103
00:02:11 min
| 6 ore fa
Palyoff NBA, 32 punti per Nikola Jokic contro i Lakers
00:01:52 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 32 punti per Anthony Davis contro Denver
00:01:58 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 33 punti per Tyrese Maxey contro New York
00:01:57 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 24 punti per Paolo Banchero contro Cleveland
00:01:23 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 21 punti per Miles McBride contro Philadelphia
00:01:27 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 29 punti per Joel Embiid contro New York
00:01:25 min
| 7 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 33 punti per Anthony Edwards in gara-1 vs Suns
00:01:43 min
| 11 ore fa
Playoff NBA, 31 punti per Durant in gara-1 contro Minnesota
00:02:01 min
| 11 ore fa
NBA Playoff Highlights: Cleveland-Orlando gara-1 97-83
00:02:26 min
| 12 ore fa
Vedi tutti i video
pubblicità
I Video più popolari di oggi
cronaca
Assalto portavalori Sardegna, bottino di 4 milioni euro
00:01:16 Min
|
Pubblicato
2 mesi fa
economia
Ryanair acquista aerei Boeing 737 Max 10 rifiutati dagli Usa
00:01:00 Min
|
Pubblicato
2 mesi fa
sport
Serie A, Atalanta-Lazio 3-1: video, gol e highlights
00:02:27 Min
|
Pubblicato
2 mesi fa
sport
Serie A, Roma-Cagliari 4-0: video, gol e highlights
00:04:16 Min
|
Pubblicato
2 mesi fa
sport
Serie A, Napoli-Verona 2-1: video, gol e highlights
00:03:08 Min
|
Pubblicato
2 mesi fa
le playlist più recenti
Playlist
ABC, l'alfabeto della NBA
18 video
NBA
Playlist
NBA All-Star, la gara del tiro da tre
12 video
NBA
Playlist
NBA All-Star, la gara delle schiacciate
28 video
NBA
SCOPRI VOICE
Attualità, inclusion, sostenibilità, diritti. Raccontiamo il cambiamento, un video alla volta. Scopri Voice, il nuovo progetto editoriale di Sky Tg24
GUARDA ORA