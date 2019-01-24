logo sky Video
Bong-Rodriguez racism row 'in the past'

Chris Hughton says the racism row between Brighton's Gaetan Bong and West Brom's Jay Rodriguez is in the past ahead of the sides' FA Cup clash. A charge that Rodriguez racially abused Bong was found to be 'not proven' by the FA, although the complaint was 'made in absolute good faith'.

