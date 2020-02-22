After their 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, Phil Thompson says Brighton have lost faith with their style of play. Thommo also believes that John Lundstram was lucky to avoid a red card.
Per il consumatore
clicca qui per i Moduli, Condizioni contrattuali, Privacy & Cookies, Sky informa o per trasparenza tariffaria, assistenza e contatti.
Tutti i marchi Sky e i diritti di proprietà intellettuale in essi contenuti, sono di proprietà di Sky international AG e sono utilizzati su licenza. Copyright 2018 Sky Italia - P.IVA 04619241005. Segnalazione Abusi