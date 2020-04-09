Common Goal – Serge Gnabry

Hear from Bayern Munich and Common Goal’s Serge Gnabry, as the movement launches the Common Goal COVID-19 Respond Fund, the ambition of which is to help provide relief from coronavirus to deprived communities around the world.

