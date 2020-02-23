Sezioni

Gerrard upset by Rangers' defending

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is upset by the poor defending of his team who were held to a 2-2 by St Johnstone and now trail Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic by 12 points.

