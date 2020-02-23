Gomes thanks football community

Andre Gomes thanked the football community for their support after he made his Everton return, four months after suffering a horrific ankle injury against Tottenham.
Per il consumatore
clicca qui per i Moduli, Condizioni contrattuali, Privacy & Cookies, Sky informa o per trasparenza tariffaria, assistenza e contatti.
Tutti i marchi Sky e i diritti di proprietà intellettuale in essi contenuti, sono di proprietà di Sky international AG e sono utilizzati su licenza. Copyright 2018 Sky Italia - P.IVA 04619241005. Segnalazione Abusi