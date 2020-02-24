Sezioni

Klopp hails spirit after comeback win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his players for fighting until the end after they found themselves 2-1 down to West Ham with 22 minutes left, but the Reds responded and claimed a 3-2 win.

