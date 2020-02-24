Klopp hails spirit after comeback win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his players for fighting until the end after they found themselves 2-1 down to West Ham with 22 minutes left, but the Reds responded and claimed a 3-2 win.
Per il consumatore
clicca qui per i Moduli, Condizioni contrattuali, Privacy & Cookies, Sky informa o per trasparenza tariffaria, assistenza e contatti.
Tutti i marchi Sky e i diritti di proprietà intellettuale in essi contenuti, sono di proprietà di Sky international AG e sono utilizzati su licenza. Copyright 2018 Sky Italia - P.IVA 04619241005. Segnalazione Abusi