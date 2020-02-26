Larsson 'couldn't see' Messi, Ronaldo success

Henrik Larsson has admitted he 'couldn't see' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the level they have when he played alongside the duo during the early stages of their careers.
Per il consumatore
clicca qui per i Moduli, Condizioni contrattuali, Privacy & Cookies, Sky informa o per trasparenza tariffaria, assistenza e contatti.
Tutti i marchi Sky e i diritti di proprietà intellettuale in essi contenuti, sono di proprietà di Sky international AG e sono utilizzati su licenza. Copyright 2018 Sky Italia - P.IVA 04619241005. Segnalazione Abusi