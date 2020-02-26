Sezioni

Larsson: Leaving Utd my only regret

Former Manchester United striker Henrik Larsson says the only regret of his playing career is not having stayed at Old Trafford beyond his two-month loan spell with the club.

Leggi tutto 
  • TAG

I video più visti di Sport
1

Napoli-Barcellona 1-1, gol e highlights
2

Chelsea-Bayern Monaco 0-3, gol e highlights
3

Vale: "Stessi problemi del 2019, vado in crisi con le gomme"
4

Napoli-Barcellona, Messi entra al San Paolo
5

I gol di Napoli-Barcellona: Griezmann risponde a Mertens
6

Dovizioso: "Le Yamaha partono favorite"
7

Napoli-Barcellona, l'espulsione di Vidal
8

Lampard: "Che lezione, non siamo stati al livello"
9

Sainz: "Volante Mercedes? Avranno fatto delle valutazioni"

Playlist Correlate