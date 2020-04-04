'No PL wage cut resolution yet'

James Cooper updates on the PFA's meeting with Premier League clubs about a possible wage cut to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Leggi tutto 
  • TAG
Autoplay

Top Video

Sky Cinema #IoRestoACasa

I video più visti di Sport
1

Berrettini: "Vi dico i peggiori avversari mai affrontati"
2

A "Sky in forma" gli esercizi per la schiena
3

Cessione Roma, salta accordo Pallotta-Friedkin
4

Sky Cinema #IoRestoACasa, al via due nuovi canali
5

eSports, andata quarti: Inter-Spal WeArena 2-0, highlights
6

Motomondiale 2020, il punto sul calendario con Guido Meda
7

#CasaSkySport, Carolina Kostner risponde alle vostre domande
8

NBA, Michael Jordan e The Shot contro Cleveland nel 1989
9

Cappellini e Lanotte: le risposte alle vostre domande

Playlist Correlate