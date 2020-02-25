Pep: This isn't City’s last CL chance

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists this season isn’t the last chance for his players to lift the Champions League despite the threat of a two-year ban looming over the club.
Per il consumatore
clicca qui per i Moduli, Condizioni contrattuali, Privacy & Cookies, Sky informa o per trasparenza tariffaria, assistenza e contatti.
Tutti i marchi Sky e i diritti di proprietà intellettuale in essi contenuti, sono di proprietà di Sky international AG e sono utilizzati su licenza. Copyright 2018 Sky Italia - P.IVA 04619241005. Segnalazione Abusi