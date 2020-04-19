Rodgers: Lockdown life can be tough

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admits lockdown has its difficulties when you are used to the hectic life of a football manager - but says he is keeping busy and is struggling with some maths as he helps to home school his daughter!
Per il consumatore
clicca qui per i Moduli, Condizioni contrattuali, Privacy & Cookies, Sky informa o per trasparenza tariffaria, assistenza e contatti.
Tutti i marchi Sky e i diritti di proprietà intellettuale in essi contenuti, sono di proprietà di Sky international AG e sono utilizzati su licenza. Copyright 2018 Sky Italia - P.IVA 04619241005. Segnalazione Abusi