Sezioni

'We're changing opinions on full-back role'

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes the attacking elements he and Andy Robertson have brought to the full-back role have changed the way it is perceived in football.

Leggi tutto 
  • TAG

I video più visti di Sport
1

Lione-Juve 1-0: gol e highlights
2

Real Madrid-Manchester City 1-2: gol e highlights
3

Test F1, a muro Giovinazzi con l'Alfa Romeo
4

Lione-Juve, l'analisi degli episodi dubbi in area di rigore
5

Real Madrid-Manchester City 1-2: i gol
6

Il concorrente di Sky Sport Quiz che imita telecronisti Sky!
7

Chelsea-Bayern Monaco 0-3, gol e highlights
8

Napoli-Barcellona 1-1, gol e highlights
9

Xaus: "Marc si sta tenendo anche per non demotivare Alex"

Playlist Correlate