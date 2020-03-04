Who should be England's goalkeeper at Euro 2020?

Speaking on The Debate, former England goalkeeper Rob Green and Lianna Sanderson share their thoughts on whether Jordan Pickford will retain his place as England's number 1 after competition from Dean Henderson and Nick Pope.
Per il consumatore
clicca qui per i Moduli, Condizioni contrattuali, Privacy & Cookies, Sky informa o per trasparenza tariffaria, assistenza e contatti.
Tutti i marchi Sky e i diritti di proprietà intellettuale in essi contenuti, sono di proprietà di Sky international AG e sono utilizzati su licenza. Copyright 2018 Sky Italia - P.IVA 04619241005. Segnalazione Abusi