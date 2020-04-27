[an error occurred while processing this directive]
[an error occurred while processing this directive]
Piacere Maisano: Una pandemia sui libri di storia
Questa pandemia finirà sui libri di storia, il mondo si è fermato e sta provando ad affrontarla. Ma tra un mese, tra tre mesi, tra un anno quando tutto sarà passato, come sarà la nostra vita?
[an error occurred while processing this directive]
[an error occurred while processing this directive]
[an error occurred while processing this directive]