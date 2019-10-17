logo sky Video
Daniel Acerboni canta "Rescue Me" degli OneRepublic

Quello degli Home Visit è un Daniel Acerboni stanco di fare pezzi tristi, che vuole dimostrare di non essere solo il ragazzo delle ballad. È con "Rescue Me" degli OneRepublic che tenta di stupire Malika Ayane a X Factor. IL TESTO DI ?SWEET BUT PSYCHO? DI NUELA Oh, she's sweet but a psycho A little bit psycho At night she's screamin' "I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind" Sono un dipinto, sono olio su tela lei è un po' psycho, perchè è fan di Nuela è ora di pranzo,              ma c'è la luna piena se scapperai,                  saró una iena                oh, oh, non te ne andare, ti faccio male no, no, prendo il sole anche a Natale Oh, she's sweet but a psycho A little bit psycho At night she's screamin' "I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind" Oh, she's hot but a psycho So left but she's right though At night she's screamin' "I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind" Ho un istinto omicida, accetta la sfida, e se non vuoi, non sei più mia amica Cause she's sweet but a psycho A little bit psycho At night she's screamin' "I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind" Non bere, la sua pozione Lei sa amare, senza emozioni Quando ti odia, la amerai quando ti ama, la odierai Oh, she's sweet but a psycho A little bit psycho At night she's screamin' "I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind" Oh, she's hot but a psycho So left but she's right though At night she's screamin' "I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind" Ho un istinto omicida, accetta la sfida, e se non vuoi, non sei più mia amica Cause she's sweet but a psycho A little bit psycho At night she's screamin' "I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"

