Video I Seawards cantano l'inedito "Feel" a X Factor

Mood nordico con il palco avvolto in un alone di nebbia e semafori che seguono il beat del brano per l?inedito dei Seawards, Feel. Stile indie pop e tutto molto equilibrato, il duo ci è sembrato perfettamente a fuoco questa sera. IL TESTO DI FEEL It's raining on my head On my clothes Into my bed Everything is going wrong You can understand So strike your demand I will get your phones up But if we fit together Doesn't mean i was wrong I still canìt believe in us I'm busy thinking bout my plans Bout my songs If you feel Like you're sinking If you hide Your feelings If you came up from the ground Feel your beat coming out If you feel Like you're sinking Just take you out Damn it's in my brain I'm scared of pain I'll run away again Love is in your head A knife on my chest Dripping alcohol on my chest And if you wanna drink Just spill it on your tongue Seems like a miracle I'm busy thinking bout my plans Bout my songs Sorry, got another call If you feel Like you're sinking If you hide Your feelings If you came up from the ground Feel your beat coming out If you feel Like you're sinking Just take you out If you feel Like you're sinking If you hide Your feelings... Fuck.